Ghana: Labourer, 29, Dragged to Court for Alleged Defilement

A 29-year-old labourer has appeared before an Accra circuit court charged with alleged defilement of a girl under the age of 16 years.

Addokwe Allotey Christian, the accused, who lived in the same house as Diamond Bortia, 7, the victim, and her family has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He was granted GH₵60,000 bail with three sureties by the court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann and would appear again on September 22.

As part of the bail condition, the court ordered that one of the sureties must be a public servant earning a net salary of not less than GH₵2,500.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Opoku Amagyei told the court that on August 31, the victim and her friends were playing when Christian invited her to his room to watch a film.

The policeman said Bortia turned down the invitation, but the accused dragged the girl to his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

He said Bortia shouted for help, but the accused did not stop until the elder sister of Bortia opened Christian's door.

The policeman told the court that upon seeing the elder sister of Bortia, the accused got up and dressed.

The court heard that Bortia's sister who is a witness in the case sent Bortia home and narrated the incident to Mrs Yvonne Obassah, their mother, who in turn lodged a complaint with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Nungua police station.

Sgt Amagyei said the medical report of Bortia had been submitted to the police.