Ghana: Police Arrest 17 Commercial Sex Workers At Cantonment

9 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Seventeen commercial sex workers have been arrested by the police for soliciting for immoral activities at Cantonment in Accra in separate operations

The suspects were apprehended with quantities of condoms at areas such as Togo Embassy and Osu Oxford Street.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that they are in custody assisting in investigations.

She said on September 7, between the 11:30am and 1:30 am, the Cantonment Police Command embarked on an operation to clamp down on activities of commercial sex workers indulging in alleged immoral activities within the Cantonment enclave.

DSP Tenge said the activities of the suspects were importuning for immoral purpose contrary to section 275 of Criminal Offence Act 1960, Act 29.

She said seven of the suspects, who were arrested earlier on September 4, 2020, have since been arraigned, adding that the others were being processed for court.

In another development a driver who attempted to sell his employer's vehicle has been arrested at the police.

DSP Tenge said on September 5, 2020, at about 3:30p.m, the police upon a tip off proceeded to Agbobloshie and arrested Philip Sam, a 25-year-old taxi driver who had gone to sell a Kia Picanto taxi cab with registration number GG 2511-20 belonging to his employer.

She said police personnel feign interest in the deal and after negotiations were concluded and payment was expected to be made, the driver was arrested.

DSP Tenge said the suspect has been detained assisting in investigations, and vehicle impounded.

