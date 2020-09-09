Nigeria: Jonathan, Joyce Banda, Benedict Oramah, Lumumba, Others Confirmed to Speak At the Osasu Show Symposium

On September 9th 2020, the 2020 edition of The Osasu Show Symposium will convene leaders and players in the public and private sectors to discuss salient issues regarding continental building and sustainable development particularly as it pertains to the welfare and livelihood of the citizens all over Africa.

Founded in 2017 by the Founder/Chief Executive of TOS TV Network, Chief Osasu Igbinedion, this year's edition of the event themed 'Rethinking Africa' is aimed at fostering dialogue that culminates to social change, promotes inclusivity, formulation of economic policies and programmes which would translate to perceptible and enduring socio- economic development for Africans.

Renowned African leaders are poised to participate actively in the Symposium.

Over 4.5million people are expected to participate in this year's Symposium via media channels - TV (AIT, ITV, Channels) social media, TOS TV mobile app, radio stations etc. with participants drawn from governments in Africa, international organizations, multi-stakeholders specialised in gender and policy making as well as experts in other fields linked to the continent.

Expected to speak at this year's edition is Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Dr Joyce Banda, Dr. Benedict Oramah, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Gayle Smith, Chike Ukaegbu, Banky W and others.

The event will be hosted by African actor and entertainer, Mawuli Gavor.

Registration for the symposium is now open to Africans all over the world to be part of the conversation in repositioning Africa for self-sufficiency.

Recall that the symposium had successfully held three other editions of the show. The TOS symposium in 2017 was themed "The New Economy and Its Impact on Less Privileged Citizens", the 2018 was tagged "Nigeria Rising! Its time: Establishing Social Accountability between the Electorate and Leaders", and in 2019 the symposium was on "the 21st Century woman and her role in national development"

