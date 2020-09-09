Liberia: Gbarpolu Citizens Demand County Sitting

8 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

A group of citizens under the banner,"concern citizens Movement of Gbarpolu County are calling on their legislators to conduct County Sitting, an annual forum that brings key stakeholders from a county together to discuss development.

Reading a petition Tuesday at the Capitol, the group's chairman Mohammed K. Toure recalls that few months ago students from the county issued a press statement, calling on the Gbarpolu Legislative Caucus to conduct a county council sitting, but till now absolutely no action has been taken by the caucus under the leadership of Representative Kannie Wesso.

He describes as heartless, insensitive and barbaric, behavior of leaders in their employed and that the people e of Gbarpolu have reached a point where they can no longer sit and allow their county to lag behind, while the rest of Liberia moves on with developments, lamenting that since 2016, Gbarpolu has never held a sitting.

He says due to failure of authorities, issues that should be prioritized in the county have been abandoned thus, leaving citizens hopeless and poverty-stricken.

He adds that therefore, concern citizens of Gbarpolu County residing in Monrovia and other parts of Liberia have resolved that the caucus should immediately call a county sitting before December 8, 2020, where the Legislative caucus along with the Project Management Committee (PMC)shall provide update on unfinished and finished projects from 2012 -2020.

Toure also wants the Legislative caucus account for allotments made by national government through the County Development Fund from 2016 to 2019, saying failure to hold county sitting in flagrant disregard to the budget law over four years is a slap in the face of the people of Gbarpolu County.

