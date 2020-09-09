Liberia: Government Launches 'Liberia Project Dashboard' to Track Donors' Funding and Implemented Projects

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has launched the "Liberia Project Dashboard", an aid information management platform that collects, analyzes, and reports information about donors' assistance programs and projects.

It is a flagship indicator of a new era of aid management in Liberia. The Liberia Project Dashboard (LPD) is part of the roll-out of the country's National Aid and NGO Policy under President George M. Weah's administration.

Speaking at the official launching program in the Port of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County over the weekend, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah said the policy is very critical in tackling corruption and eliminating financial waste in Liberia.

According to Minister Tweah, the launch of the National Aid and NGO Policy of Liberia will maximize the development in the country. He added that the project will bring together the Government's donors, private sector, and civil society working groups for the forward march of the country.

"This new appoarch focuses on a few principals for aid or assistance. When it is effectively designed and used will be critical for sustainable national development," Minister Tweah said.

Giving an overview of the policy, Deputy Finance Minister, Augustus J. Flomo said, the policy seeks to strengthen collaboration between government and partners in the management of aid.

Mr. Flomo who described the launch as a milestone achievement. He said the policy was designed to create the space for government and partners to have regular round-table discussions, on the usage of aid in line with the government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

He furthered disclosed that the policy will also guide the government and donors in identifying projects and programs that correspond with the national development plan.

Also speaking USAID Liberia Mission Director Sara Walter praised the government and other partners for establishing the Liberia Project Dashboard something she says will help development partners with useful information.

"This is going to be a living policy, it will be a living system and as things change, as we go through, we got to find new ways to do things," Madam Walters says.

Adding up, Stephen Norman the Head of the Civil Society Council praised development partners and the government for the launch of the Liberia Project Dashboard.

"I want to challenge the Ministry of Finance that the policy launches today, please put the system in place that we all will follow the system and indeed tomorrow we will be able to track National NGO, international NGO, and the development partners," Norman stressed.