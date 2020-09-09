Liberia: Macdella Cooper Urges CPP Leaders to Put Egos Aside - Says Liberians Need a Serious Opposition

Monrovia — Ms. McDella Cooper, renowned for advocating for women's participation in politics in Liberia believes the men heading the various constituents of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) have allowed their egos to surpass the interest and objectives of the collaboration, noting that Liberia needs a serious and focused opposition.

The CPP on Sunday held what some of its constituent members considered as a flawed primary in Nimba County which ended in violence.

The Nimba County primary which was contested by Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh backed by the Liberty Party and Mr. Taa Wongbe of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) was considered one of the most crucial primaries for the opposition bloc. Not only would their choice for senator's victory in the December 8 election show their potency in the vote-rich county, but a peaceful primary was also a test to the maturity of the opposition's collaboration.

For some political observers, the fracas in Nimba was an early manifestation of what has been expected to occur within the CPP due to the manner and form in which the leaders have been conducting themselves.

For Ms. Cooper, the CPP's chances of survival hinges on a peace accord that should be reached and upheld between the political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and the political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Mr. Benoni Urey.

She commented: "The Collaborating Political Parties have always had an extremely large elephant in the room since its inception and nobody cared enough to address it. Frankly, I am not surprised that this is surfacing now. CPP chances for survival will always be threatened as long as these two gentlemen continue in this direction. FYI boys! It's time to check the ego at the flipping door. Liberia needs and deserves a serious and a more focused opposition."

The feud between the two political leaders started long before the CPP could solidify its legal framework in February. Though many had believed that it had been resolved with the consummation of a binding legal framework, the recent development in Nimba now reveals that the resolution was only a cow dung.

Mr. Urey has publicly declared that Mr. Cummings, in his own words, "was not fit to be President", owing to his late arrival on the political landscape.

Mr. Urey says he prefers former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party. "People usually elect people who have worked in government. You don't elect people who just come from a country and come to another country and want to be president. You elect people based on their experience and based on their reputation. And I think of the 3 candidates, Joe Boakai has the most experience; Joe Boakai has stood the test of time, and he's a relatively decent person."

As many took Mr. Urey to task over the timing and proximity of his comments, Mr. Cummings did not hold back, and has repeatedly expressed grave disappointment in Mr. Urey's attacks, questioning the timing and impact of such a statement at a time when the opposition should be holding together.

Mr. Urey's assertions, Mr. Cummings said last October, is a deviation from the objectives of the CPP. "Those assertions are far from the truth. When the four (4) political parties agreed to come together on February 21, 2019 and we all affixed our signatures to the document, we decided to work together in a collaboration of independent parties and by 2023, put forth a single ticket for the Presidency in 2023."

Mr. Cummings said at the time, he has supported Mr. Urey as the Chairman of the CPP and offered him his unflinching support during his tenure and also made financial contributions and was on the campaign trail to support his daughter, Telia Urey's quest for the District No. 15 Representative's seat.

Despite the controversy, the beef between the pair remains unsettled and unresolved, prompting many political observers to suggest that the collaboration is in danger of a collapse if it is not resolved in time for the December 8, Midterm elections - and even more problematic for the 2023 general and presidential elections.

Multiple meetings and interventions between the pair have been made over the past year but the issue remains unresolved.