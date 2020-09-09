Tunisia: Covid-19 - 293 More Infections, 2 Deaths Reported

9 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 293 more COVID-19 infections and 39 active cases tested positive on September 7, bringing the overall number of confirmed infection cases in Tunisia to 5,417, according to a Health Ministry press release issued on Wednesday.

2,603 tests, including 100 follow-ups, were conducted.

Regions with the highest count are: Tunis (90), Sousse (39) and Tataouine (26).

Besides, two new deaths caused by the virus were also recorded in Gabes (1) and Kairouan (1), according to the ministry.

Since the June 27 border reopening, 4,216 infections have been reported, including 587 imported, 3,584 domestic (85%) and 46 deaths (1%).

The same source also added that 86 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised (2. 5%), including 26 (0.75%) in intensive care units.

Overall, there are 3,459 active virus-carriers and 538 symptomatic patients.

162,200 tests have been conducted since March 2.

Out of 5,417 confirmed infections, 1,862 have been recovered and 96 died.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.