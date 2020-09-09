Tunisia: Covid-19 - 293 More Infections, 2 Deaths Reported

Tunis/Tunisia — 293 more COVID-19 infections and 39 active cases tested positive on September 7, bringing the overall number of confirmed infection cases in Tunisia to 5,417, according to a Health Ministry press release issued on Wednesday.

2,603 tests, including 100 follow-ups, were conducted.

Regions with the highest count are: Tunis (90), Sousse (39) and Tataouine (26).

Besides, two new deaths caused by the virus were also recorded in Gabes (1) and Kairouan (1), according to the ministry.

Since the June 27 border reopening, 4,216 infections have been reported, including 587 imported, 3,584 domestic (85%) and 46 deaths (1%).

The same source also added that 86 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised (2. 5%), including 26 (0.75%) in intensive care units.

Overall, there are 3,459 active virus-carriers and 538 symptomatic patients.

162,200 tests have been conducted since March 2.

Out of 5,417 confirmed infections, 1,862 have been recovered and 96 died.