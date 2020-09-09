Ghana: NDC Vows to Build Vibrant Sports Industry

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined several plans and policies geared at giving the sports sector a huge boost when the wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Launching the party's manifesto for the 2020 General and Parliamentary elections in December, its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama says the party will roll out several incentives to make the sports sector attractive as well as improve infrastructure and in the process increase competition among athletes.

And as a priority, Mr Mahama vowed to provide tax reliefs for companies that sponsor national teams or sports in general in the country.

According to the manifesto, the party, when voted into power would make it easier for companies to invest in sports by the provision of adequate tax exemptions from importation of raw materials and other items for production. That would make it possible to sponsor sports in the country.

The party also promised to complete the New Edubiase Stadium which was started during their administration.

The former President also outlined other sporting infrastructural projects to be executed when voted into power.

He promised to develop specific Sports Centers of Excellence in the three geographical zones of Ghana and develop a strategic framework for the construction of stadia in all districts across the country to scout for sports talents.

The party would also upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses in selected regions to enhance the human resource base and development of sports in the West African sub-region.

That, he said, would provide opportunities for training and capacity building in sports management and administration as well as sports management and science.

The opposition party also promised to establish sports recreational facilities in communities in every district and use the Sports Development Fund to assist sports associations to provide and improve remuneration and welfare of local sportsmen and women.

According to Mr Mahama, the projects listed in the manifesto as well as others to be completed when voted into power, were geared towards the promotion and enhancement of sports in the country.