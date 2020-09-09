Ghana: Hearts Unveil New 48-Seater Bus

9 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hearts of Oak has unveiled its new 48-seater Hyundai bus at a ceremony held yesterday at the Star Assurance head office.

StarLife Insurance acquired the Bus for the Phobians and presented it to the club at a ceremony.

The Phobians now have a new bus to transport them across the country when the new season begins.The 2014 Hyundai bus was acquired by their insurance partners, Star Assurance Company Ghana.The bus is also part of a partnership agreement with Star Assurance Limited.

The ceremony marked the launch of other products such Phobia Child Education Plan, Phobia Wealth Master Plan, Phobia Home call Plan and Phobia Ultimate Protection Plan.

