Ghana: Government to Provide Logistics to Selected Public Institutions - Minister of Information

9 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope And Cliff Ekuful

Kumasi — The government is set to present logistical support to selected public institutions as part of the implementation of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP).

The presentation forms part of the continuous support and resourcing of public institutions to enhance their efficiency.

The logistics would comprise 25 vehicles, motorcycles and office equipment and would be presented to selected beneficiary entities including the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Birth & Deaths Registry and some selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this at a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday.

He noted that these logistics were to augment the vehicles and office equipment available in these institutions.

He said it also formed part of the government's moves to equip state-owned institutions with logistics and resources needed to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties.

"The development objective of the PSRRP is to improve efficiency and accountability in the delivery of selected services by these public entities.

The project partially supports the implementation of Ghana's National Public Sector Reform Strategy (2018- 2023) through a World Bank credit facility," he said.

The Minister said "It is the expectation of government that these logistics will further enhance the service delivery, efficiency, accountability and citizen engagement of the beneficiary organisations."

The Minister also charged these institutions to ensure that the logistics are used effectively and for the purposes for which they are intended.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

