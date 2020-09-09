Ghana: Telecos Not Responsible for Unsolicited Electronic Communications - Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications says its members- AirtelTigo, MTN, and Vodafone are politically neutral and their policies and principles prohibit the promotion of any political party.

Their comment comes against the backdrop of recent complaints from subscribers concerning the incidence of spam and Unsolicited Electronic Communications (UEC).

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times by Derek B. Laryea, Head Research and Communications at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said the mobile network operators had not sent out UECs for or on behalf of any political party.

It said political parties rely on content providers to do bulk SMS transfers on their behalf.

According to the statement, content providers build data bases of phone numbers from various sources including online and social media.

It said political parties had access to data which they get through their own sources including fundraising activities and other events and that a UEC may not come from the operator a customer use.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications noted that the National Communication Authority's guidelines on unsolicited electronic communications provide a detailed framework for transaction and non-transactional messages.

It said customers who wish to unsubscribe from UECs of any kind should type STOP (space) SENDERS' NAME and send to the number from which the message or call was sent to stop receiving such messages.

"If the UECs persist, contact your service provider to omit you from the promotional list and the regulator as the last resort.The mobile industry, beyond being accountable to the customer, remains committed to delivering quality voice data and data services as well as that new digital world to its customers," the statement said.