Ghana: Fight Against Covid-19 - Govt Praises Frontline Workers, Others ... for Commitment, Sacrifices Toward Conquering Disease

Kumasi — The government has commended Ghanaians, especially frontline workers of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for their unsaved commitment towards the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

According to government it was pleased with the commitment and sacrifices made by Ghanaians towards conquering the disease in the country so far.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi yesterday, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said government is pleased with the roles that the various stakeholders have played towards the elimination of the virus in the country.

"Much as we express concern that some Ghanaians are already taking things for granted, we commend the populace especially stakeholders such as the medical community, parents whose wards have been in school as well as the general population.

"As at this morning our active cases stand at 831 and we will continue to work towards containing the situation and eventually winning this war. We thank the President for his leadership and the people of Ghana for keeping faith with him," he said.

It will be recalled that Ghana first recorded its index case of the virus on March 12, 2020. Subsequently, joint meetings among major stakeholders were conducted as well as training sessions organised for teachers and other professionals on how to handle suspected cases of the novel COVID-19. This was followed by measures instituted by government to curtail the spread of the virus including closure of schools, ban on all social gatherings, and a temporary lockdown and restrictions of the movements of people in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

This according to the Minister was part of government's five-part strategy to eradicating the virus emphasising that the decline in active cases is because of government's strict adherence to this strategy.

Though this five-part strategy has often been criticised by the opposition National Democratic Congress, the Minister praised stakeholders for the show of confidence and support in the fight against the virus.

"We are pleased that the majority of Ghanaians have supported our efforts and have played their part. The exception has been the few who for parochial political interests have always sought to undermine the government's efforts. Contrary to their efforts to always discourage people from following the government's laid down approach and seeking to bastardise every step government has taken so far, stakeholders have shown support, resilience and good judgment. As we have gradually commenced easing, Ghanaians have not responded to the scare mongering and other undermining tactics aimed at undermining the government's efforts.

He also took the opportunity to admonish Ghanaians that despite the continuous decline in active cases, there should be strict adherence to the safety protocols such as intermittent washing of hands with soap and under running water and the wearing of nose masks.