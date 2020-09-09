Ghana: NPP Relishes Bongo Seat

Bongo — Election 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region, Ayamga Ayinbisa, has assured of working towards winning the Parliamentary seat for the first time to break the monopoly of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained that since the inception of the fourth republic till date, the NDC has won both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections in the constituency but had done insignificant development for the people of Bongo over the years.

Addressing party members at the inauguration of the 59-member constituency campaign team in Bongo on Saturday, Mr Ayinbisa, who is also the District Chief Executive for the area, served notice the NDC must begin to pack its baggage out of the constituency and allow the NPP to lead the people for accelerated growth and development.

Christening his campaign message as 'Our Hope Our Future', he noted that the current NPP government within the last three and half years, had performed better than the eight years reign of the NDC which constructed only eight schools in the area, but the NPP within the last three and half years built six modern school infrastructure, procured 2,500 dual desks for all schools, distributed uniforms to school children, renovated teachers' quarters at Adaboya as well as built a multipurpose dormitory block for Bongo Senior High School.

"On health, NDC built only six Community-based Health Planning and Services compounds in their eight years reign as against five compounds constructed by the current NPP government under its three and half years, the current NPP has also cut sod for renovation of nurses' quarters at the District Hospital, 93 boreholes, six mechanised water systems, two slaughter houses at Bongo and Bongo-Soe, eight modern water closet toilet facilities constructed while the NDC constructed less than 70 boreholes within eight years.

"As part of efforts to help build the local economy of the area, the assembly is currently constructing the Bongo lorry park which was initiated in 1968 and abandoned, in addition to the 74 market stores in Bongo-Soe being constructed by the assembly, a number of roads including the eight kilometres Bongo-Balungu-Namoo road has also been fixed," Mr Ayinbisa said.