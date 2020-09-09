Ghana: Chereponi District Cut Off From Rest of North East Due to Flooding

9 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Chereponi — Chereponi District has been cut off from the rest of the North East Region following the flooding of roads in the district.

The two major roads from Chereponi to Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital and Yendi in the Northern Region have been flooded.

Commuters in the area now use motorcycles and bicycles to cross to other communities.

Mr Abukari Salisu, a resident of Chereponi, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said that, some young men have stationed themselves at the flooded portions of the road, helping commuters to cross for a fee.

He told the Ghanaian Times that the flood had carried away foodstuff and other personal belongings as well animals of the affected residents.

Mr Alhassan John Kweku, North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), speaking to the media yesterday said the situation was getting worse due to the inscessant heavy rains.

He said the rains have rendered hundreds of people homeless.

Mr Kweku said NADMO was overwhelmed as almost all the districts in the North East Region have been affected by the floods.

The director lamented that many of the affected communities were difficult to reach as the roads are inaccessible.

He said his outfit had received distressed calls from several communities.

Mr Kweku, therefore, appealed to the international community and donor partners to assist NADMO with the needed relief items for the victims.

Ghanaian Times checks revealed communities around Nakpali in the Zabzugu District were also cut off.

Mr Abdul-Rahaman Imoro, a resident of Nakpali, in a telephone chat, mentioned that several houses have collapsed, and the affected were living with friends and relatives.

Some suburbs of Tamale metropolis and Sabgnarigu were facing similar challenges as houses collapse frequently because of the heavy rains.

