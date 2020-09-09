Namibia: Schwenk Still Wants to Sell Namibian Interests

9 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Despite the rejection by the Namibian Competition Commission (NACC) of the proposed acquisition of Schwenk Namibia, which owns the majority shares in Ohorongo Cement, by West China Cement, Schwenk International in Germany has confirmed further interest to sell its Namibian subsidiary SCHWENK Namibia (PTY) Ltd.

Schwenk Namibia owns about 70% of the shares of Ohorongo Cement, which has been described as the first fully integrated cement producer in Namibia. Other shareholders of the cement plant are South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

Schwenk International's strategy is to concentrate on the core business of cement, concrete and aggregates in Europe and therefore the company decided to maintain its decision to divest its Namibian assets and therefore to sell Schwenk Namibia to interested parties.

The sale, however, requires the new owners to have the financial capabilities to make the acquisition and further develop the business; to have a deep understanding and expertise in the cement business; and to have a keen interest to further develop "growth at home".

"It is important to note that the search for a potential buyer included Namibian institutions, asset managers and other interested parties, however, none could be identified that could fulfil the above three requirements. Regardless of when a suitable buyer will be found and as in the past, it will remain the objective to continue to optimise the operations in Namibia in order to remain competitive and reliable in the Namibian market," said the CEO of the Schwenk Building Materials Group, Thomas Spannagl, in a statement.

Spannagl further noted that after the commissioning of the Ohorongo Cement Plant during December 2010, initiated by Schwenk in 2007, the business has successfully grown ever since.

"Schwenk has fulfilled and completed its development objectives by constructing a fully-fledged modern cement factory including the transfer of expertise to a workforce of Namibians. Further, this development included the promotion of SME suppliers and the establishment of an innovative industry (e.g. alternative energy), contributing to the national development goals such as "growth at home"," Spannagl concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.