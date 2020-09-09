Namibia: City Seeks Family of the Late Amalia Ihones

9 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

The City of Windhoek has appealed to the nation to help trace the family of the late Amalia Ihones, who died in 1963 and was buried at farm 508, which is part of the Havana informal settlement.

According to Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu, the city is planning to resettle a number of residents from the Havana market area while they construct an open market for traders there.

Kahungu explained the area where the victim is buried is now serviced and prepared for resettlement of the residents from Havana.

"As you can see, the area is cleared and well prepared for our people to settle. There is this person buried here. We need to know the person and the history of the late," she said.

She added the tombstone was not clear in terms of the birth date of the victim.

"I have already instructed for it to be fenced off, although that might not be the case. People who we are planning to resettle here are likely not to be comfortable to live close to the dead," she added.

The mayor suspects the victim might be a relative of the previous owners of the farm or was working for them.

Anyone with details that would lead to the tracing of relatives or family members should contact the office of the mayor.

