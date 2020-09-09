Tunisia: Akouda Terrorist Attack - Two More Suspects Arrested

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office ordered on Tuesday night the arrest of two individuals over their "alleged" involvement in the Akouda terrorist attack perpetrated last Sunday in Sousse, bringing the overall number of those arrested to 9.

The first suspect had been arrested for having closely watched the security patrol, subject of the attack, while the second is accused of having been aware of the attack, Spokesperson for the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division Sofiene Selliti told TAP on the phone.

Investigations are still on with the Aouina National Unit of Investigation into Terrorist Crimes, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor's office.