Tunisia: Mechichi Meets With Echaab Movement Representatives

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi received on Tuesday night Secretary General of Echaab movement Zouhair Maghzaoui and Echaab MP Haykel Mekki.

This meeting "is part of consultations between the government and parliamentary blocs with a view to improve the political climate and consult on issues of mutual interest," a Prime Ministry press release reads.

Mechichi had met last Friday Qalb Tounes President Nabil Karoui whose parliamentary bloc voted confidence in his cabinet.

Echaab movement did not vote confidence in Mechichi's government.