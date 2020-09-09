Morocco: Libyan Dialogue - HM King Mohammed Vi Spares No Effort to End Libyan Crisis (Argentinian Media Outlet)

Buenos Aires — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has spared no effort to end the Libyan crisis, Argentina's independent news agency "Alternative Press Agency" pointed out on Tuesday.

The agency, which focuses on the analysis of strategic issues, underlined in an article by Argentinian expert Adalberto Carlos Agozino that "following the direct instructions of the Sovereign", the Moroccan diplomacy is committed to achieving a peaceful resolution of the Libyan conflict with the convening in the city of Bouznika of a dialogue between the delegations of the High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk.

Published under the title "The King of Morocco promotes a peace where there are no winners or losers in Libya", the Argentinian media outlet noted that this dialogue is based on three principles, namely the recognition of the patriotism that animates all Libyans, the conviction that the settlement of the conflict can only be political and confidence in the ability of the High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk as legitimate institutions to overcome difficulties and engage in a dialogue to serve the interests of the country.

Morocco, which has never changed its position on this issue regardless of the evolution of the situation on the ground, held in 2015 peace talks in the city of Skhirat, which led to the formation of the government of National Accord and the High Council of State.

According to the Argentinian expert, the world is aware that the Kingdom of Morocco "does not promote proposals other than those agreed between the Libyans, because it has no other ambition than to serve Libya and its people".

"It is because of this impartiality in the action of the Kingdom of Morocco and its trajectory in respecting human rights that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, appointed Moroccan Mohamed Aujjar as Chair of the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya," the expert pointed out.

The Libyan dialogue between the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk began Sunday in Bouznika.

This dialogue aims to maintain the ceasefire and open negotiations to end conflicts between Libyan parties.

It takes place a few weeks after the visit to Morocco of the President of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Salah, following the invitation of the speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives.

The Libyan dialogue also follows the visit to Morocco of the Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stéphanie Williams, as part of the consultations conducted with the Libyan parties, as well as with regional and international partners in order to reach a solution to the Libyan crisis.