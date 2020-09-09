Tunisia: Health Minister Announces New Measures to Increase Screening and Stem Covid-19 Pandemic

9 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi announced on Wednesday new measures aimed to increase screening and stem COVID-19 pandemic in Tunisia.

Speaking to the media, the minister announced that COVID-19 laboratories will be reinforced by the medical staff, as part of the promotion programme of specialty medicine in priority regions.

The laboratories in the all the regions of the country will also be provided by the necessary equipment, to be able to screen for COVID-19, the minister added.

Besides, Mehdi announced that a new ward reserved to the COVID-19 patients at the Sousse Sahloul Hospital will be created with the necessary equipment and psychological support and assistance units for front-line healthcare staff will be activated.

The minister indicated that these measures aim to increase screening and improve the medial healthcare services provided to COVID-19 patients, since the pandemic has become an inevitable reality in Tunisia, mainly with the continuous spike in the number of infection cases.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

