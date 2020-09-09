Ethiopia: Council Discusses On Current Security Issues, Set Out Future Directions

Addis Ababa — The National Security Council discussed on the current peace and security issues of the country and set out future directions, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

The council in its meeting held today assessed in depth the national security threats that were attempted, foiled and incurred damages on the country.

The council has also discussed in detail on how to combat and prevent future security threats of the country in an integrated manner.

Moreover, the council expressed its commitment to work hard to safeguard national sovereignty and wellbeing of citizens by respecting the rule of law.

To realizing this, it assured that all security institutions including defense forces will continue exerting their relentless efforts and sacrifices.