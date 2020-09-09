Somalia: SNA Kills 14 Alshabaab Fighters in Southern Somalia

The Somali Military has on Tuesday killed at least 14 Alshabab militants including senior Alshabab officials in an operation conducted Lower Jubba on Tuesday, officials confirm.

Speaking to the Media General Abdimalik Ma'alin commander of the SNA's 16th unit said 14 militants were killed in the operation covered in several villages which lies 75 kilometres from Kismayo.

"Fourteen Alshabab militants were killed including two commanders in the operation," SNA's 16th unit Abdimalik Ma'alin said.

Meanwhile, another fourteen Alshabab militants were on Tuesday killed and several others sustained injuries including civilians in Bal'ad town.

A fierce gunfight erupted after the Somali military repulsed Alshabab attack at least 30 kilometres north of Mogadishu where the insurgents have been attacking the security forces.

Somali government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar said the situation was calm in the town in a tweet.

"The situation in the town is calm after an attack by Alshabab 14 militants were killed and soldier, seven civilians were wounded during the confrontation," he said in a tweet.