South Africa: DA Disappointed in Unfair Ruling On Caster Semenya

9 September 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Tsepo Mhlongo MP - DA Shadow Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken note of the Swiss Federal Tribunal decision not to overturn last year's ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ordered Caster Semenya to take medication to reduce her naturally occurring high testosterone levels before she could compete in events between 400 meters and 1 500 meters.

We are disappointed with this unfair judgement as it discriminates against female athletes who happen to have higher testosterone levels in their bodies. To arbitrarily dictate on the bodies of women athletes in this manner infringes on their human rights and tramples on their dignity. It also sets an awful precedent for the treatment of women in sport.

Semenya has a right to compete just like all other female athletes before her without having to take medicines.

The DA calls on the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and the South African government to use all available legal avenues to show our country's opposition to this decision and fight for Semenya's right to compete on the international stage without having to take any drugs to suppress what she was naturally born to do - being an international champion.

We will continue to rally fully behind Semenya, her resolve during this entire process has been extraordinary, and she has been and continues to be a colossal figure in our sport sector, and has encouraged other young female athletes to participate in sports and to believe in themselves.

The DA is proud of how Caster has flown the South African flag high and has consistently raised the bar in the global sports fraternity, despite the opposition that has been levelled against her.

