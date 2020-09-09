Uganda: MP Mukula Arrested for Shooting Two People - Police

Police in Pallisa District in eastern Uganda have arrested Agule County MP, Mr Francis Mukula, for allegedly shooting two people during last week's NRM party primaries.

Authorities said the MP shot two people at Kaboloi trading centre in Kaukura Sub-county, about 10 km from Pallisa Town council.

Mr Cyrus Omalla, the North Bukedi regional police commander said the MP is currently detained at Pallisa Central Police Station as investigations continue.

He will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete, Mr Omalla said.

"The MP is in police custody on allegations of causing confusion and chaos as well shooting two people. He has to answer for various offences including attempted murder. We totally condemn such hooliganisms exhibited by a well-learned person who should have shown some bit of discipline but instead caused chaos during the elections," Mr Omalla said.

Bullet removed from victim's chest

According to police, one of the victims was shot in the chest but underwent a successful surgery to remove the bullet.

"This was a quite unfortunate and regrettable incident but police is still on ground to arrest all those who were involved in violence," Mr Omalla added.

Mr Mukula who polled 3,317 votes lost the contest for the newly created Gogonyo County in Pallisa District to Mr Derrick Orone who garnered 7,415 votes.

The MP reportedly got irked by the results of the election before shooting at the victims.

Other contestants were Mr Issa Taligola who polled 5,789 and Mr Sam Ourum who got 850 votes.

Pallisa RDC, Mr Ssenyonjo Kyeyune told this reporter that several cases of violence were reported in different parts of the district during the election.

He said police have been tasked to investigate all the cases and arrest anyone found culpable.

No bond for perpetrators

President Museveni who is also in the chairman of the NRM party, warned that whoever will be found culpable for beating people, threatening or using violence will be held accountable, arrested and no police bond would be sanctioned for them.

Mr Museveni made the remarks following the arrest of state minister for labour, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former deputy attorney general who doubles as the incumbent MP for Rushenyi County is currently on remand after he was charged with attempted murder, assault occasioning bodily harm, malicious damage to property and threatening violence during the NRM primaries on September 4.

Mr Robert Kasolo declared Iki-Iki County winner

Meanwhile in Iki-Iki County, Budaka District, Mr Robert Kasolo, has finally been declared the winner after beating four other contenders.

Mr Kasolo polled 10,885 while his closest contender, Mr Geoffrey Mugweri got 8,996 votes.

Mr Micheal Kawiso took the third position with 1,985 votes while Mr Faizo Nduga trailed with 853 votes. Mr Jeremiah Twa-Twa occupied the last position with only polled 453 votes.

Violent scenes

Violent scenes unfolded during last week's NRM primaries leaving some people reported dead and others nursing serious injuries as party members battled to carry the party flag ahead of the 2021 MP elections.