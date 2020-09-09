Namibia: Windhoek Fashion Week Aims Higher

IT'S almost that time of the year again when all roads lead to the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, which fashionistas from all walks of life have been eagerly awaiting.

The revamped event aims to change the game when it takes place from 1 to 6 December, promising big improvements which come with the new brand endorsement.

With MTC sponsoring the event, now in its fifth year, to the tune of N$3,6 million, it creates the opportunity for a bigger and better show.

Despite co-founder of the event Luis Munana not divulging too much at the moment, he gave an assurance that nothing will ever be the same again after this year's show.

"We are going to make a few changes that will be for the betterment and growth of the local industry and it will make designers' lives easier. The idea is to eventually have high sales of Namibian garments."

Previous editions of the fashion show have resulted in the tremendous growth of the brand, with many designers and models making a name for themselves, as well as attracting creatives from all over Africa.

On how MTC Windhoek Fashion Week will adapt to social distancing, Munana said they are preparing for as many eventualities as possible, stating that we are living in uncertain times and that the team can only be hopeful.

"We are hoping by December the lockdown restrictions will have been eased, but if the government decides only a limited number of people can attend an event, we will adhere to that. We also have plans for a virtual show or perhaps breaking it all down into multiple smaller shows."

As per tradition, there will be multiple venues for the different fashion slots, but the main location remains the Maerua Mall parking lot. Last year's event saw fashion lovers filling up seats at Dinapama Textile Factory and Experience Lounge, aside from the main venue.

To enter, fashion designers must look out for application forms on the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week's website this month, says Munana.

To qualify, one must provide a lookbook of designs, a description of what the collection will be about and a well laid out concept, so the team knows where to place you in the show.

There will be room for fresh faces, students and emerging designers. Model auditions will be announced soon, and as is customary with the local fashion initiatives, all shapes and sizes are welcome.

For more information follow @MTCWindhoekFashionWeek on social media.

- [email protected]