Namibia: ECN Says 2014 Voter Cards Are Still Valid

9 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) yesterday assured electorates that voter cards issued to eligible voters in 2014 during the general registration of voters can still be used in this year's regional council and local authority elections.

This follows several misrepresentations from some members of the public who claimed voters' cards issued in 2014 were not valid for the November elections.

"In terms of Section 25 (1) of the electoral act, a general registration must take place at such intervals of not more than ten years during a period determined by the President by proclamation in the gazette. The last general registration of voters took place in 2014 and the next one will be contacted in 2024; thus, all voter cards issued in 2014 are valid for a period of ten years," ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said.

Furthermore, Mujoro said the 2020 regional council and local authority elections are constituency-based and it is, thus, important that each eligible voter ensures that they are registered in the constituency or local authority area where they reside, in order for them to be able to vote during the elections, scheduled for 27 November.

