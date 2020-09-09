Namibia: Public Contractors to Be Monitored

THE Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) is monitoring and evaluating all contracts it awarded to ensure completion; that no substandard work is done; and that work is not abandoned midway.

Board spokesperson Johanna Kambala told The Namibian last week the monitoring and evaluation unit has been operational since June this year.

Kambala said the monitoring unit will conduct regular site visits to monitor and review the progress on the projects against work schedules stipulated in the procurement contract (s), as well as the specifications prescribed in the standard bidding documents (SBD).

She said the unit will enable the board to achieve transparency and accountability through a systematic way to monitor, review, assess and evaluate the public procurement and asset disposal system.

There has been a number of reports and complaints from the public regarding contractors who delivered substandard and incomplete work.

The Katima Mulilo airport taxiway, which must be redone at a cost of N$100 million, jumps to the fore.

The Toivo ya Toivo airport at Ondangwa started falling apart two years after the Namibia Airports Company had revamped the terminal building and the runway at a cost of N$84 million.

Roads Authority staff were prevented from moving into their new N$219 million office building in Windhoek's Southern Industrial Area in 2017 after defects were detected on the ground floor of the structure.

The monitoring units will compile reports on whether the projects are on schedule and whether they follow the standards and requirements.

Kambala said the reports will be shared with stakeholders, including the particular public entity (PE) whose project is being monitored.

She said the regular site visits will allow the detection of any irregularities or short comings that might have a negative impact on the completion of the project (e.g. whether both parties are meeting contractual obligations).

The shortcomings will be reported to relevant stakeholders to mitigate the situation and take informed and timely decisions.

Furthermore, the CPBN will require public entities to submit quarterly reports on procurement projects.

"Combining these two approaches will strengthen the monitoring and evaluation of projects and avert project abandonment," she said.

Kambala, however, cautioned: "It is still the responsibility of the public entity to make sure that contractors do not deliver sub-standard work by making sure that the work delivered meets the standards and specifications as stipulated in the standard bidding document.

Given the high rate of non-compliance with the country's labour laws by contractors, the monitoring unit "will ensure that bidders comply with these laws as part of their contractual obligations".

As part of the standard bidding documents, bidders are required to complete an Adherence to the Labour Law form in terms of the Labour Act of 2007 and of the Public Procurement Act.

SUBCONTRACTING OF SMEs

There is an in-built provision in works projects stipulated in the bidding document through which join ventures and reservations of works for Namibians, including SMEs is realised in line with Section 2 and Section 71 of the Public Procurement Act.

Kambala said the monitoring unit will also verify whether contractors are complying with the procurement laws and empowering small and medium enterprises.

The CPBN will compile its quarterly report taking into consideration data generated from PE reports, the board's internal reports including monitoring and review.

The board will report to the Procurement Policy Unit (PPU) and its governing board. The reports entail the progress made in the implementation on procurement plans; status of public procurement performance and compliance, and decisions of the board not implemented by the PE within the reporting period. The monitoring unit will be funded through the CPBN operational budget.

Email:[email protected]