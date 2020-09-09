Namibia: Government Reintroduces Community Service Orders

THE government has reintroduced a programme under which convicts sentenced to periods of up to 13 months' imprisonment may carry out community service.

The community service would involve unpaid work for the benefit of the community as an alternative to imprisonment. The work may include maintenance and cleaning of government agencies' buildings, rendering of specialist services and sharing of skills and knowledge.

Eligible prisoners began community service under a pilot project in the country's northern and central regions in 2016.

On Friday, the programme was rolled out to the Keetmanshoop district in the //Kharas region.

//Kharas governor Aletha Frederick, speaking at an information-sharing meeting about community service orders convened by the Namibian Correctional Service at Keetmanshoop on Friday, said prisoners performing community service are not a new occurrence since it has been a sentencing option as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977.

According to figures revealed at the meeting, 1 603 convicts have been sentenced to community service as far back as 2009.

Figures also show that between 2016 and 2017, it cost taxpayers N$73,65 a day to keep a female prisoner in jail. The cost covers clothing, bedding, toiletries, food, medical supplies, cleaning material, water and electricity and fuel.

Community service orders, Frederick said, are designed to manage offenders in the community so that they can positively contribute to the well-being of the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She, however, said there might be challenges regarding crime and the severity of punishment. "Some people may think a community service is a soft option, while others may think that community service rewards crime," she remarked.

The governor said there is a need to sensitise the public, as a "mistaken belief" may arise during the Covid-19 pandemic that law-abiding citizens' hope to get employment may be jeopardised as offenders provide free labour under the community service order programme.

"For greater demand for decongestion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both the policy and opinion makers must be able to appreciate the limits of inherent dangers of overcrowded prison facilities as well as to understand the benefits that accrue from community service orders," Frederick said.

She advised that emphasis should be placed on ensuring that beneficiaries of community service orders are carefully selected on merit and must be properly monitored at all times.

Community service orders should not undermine the safety of the public, but should facilitate the social integration of offenders, Frederick said.