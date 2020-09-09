Malawi: Silver Extends Contract for Goalkeeper Brighton Munthali

9 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Silver Strikers first choice goalkeeper Brighton Munthali has to stay on at the club until 2023 after signing a new contract.

The current contract for the Malawi national team goalkeeper was ending in April 2021 but management of the club decided to extend the contract to 2023 amid rumours that the player was being courted by a certain club in Mozambique.

Chief Executive Officer for Silver Strikers, Thokozani Chimbali, confirmed the development saying Munthali has always done a good job for Silver Strikers.

"It's true that we have extended Brighton Munthali's contract. We are happy to be with him because he has been doing a good job for the club and we expect him to continue doing the same," explained Chimbali on a local radio station.

