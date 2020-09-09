Kenya: Intrigues in Obado's Flopped Ouster Bid

The highly-anticipated impeachment bid against Migori Governor Okoth Obado failed to take off yesterday in what turned out to be an anti-climax of a momentous push fronted by ODM. This is after Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned House session, citing Covid-19 fears.

The move followed hours of tension that saw truckloads of anti-riot police from Migori and neighbouring counties deployed from Sunday night to quell anticipated riots, with fears that youth had been hired from Kisumu and Migori to disrupt the day's proceedings.

MCAs, most who had gone into hiding following claims of intimidation and threats to their lives, trooped back in their numbers to a full House in the afternoon as the assembly resumed from a month-long recess.

During the day, Mr Obado granted the Nation an exclusive interview ahead of the anticipated motion, where he indicated that he would abide by what the MCAs would decide should the impeachment motion succeed.

No official meeting

The embattled governor stated that no official meeting was convened to discuss or sanction his impeachment, exuding confidence that there was no motion.

"If the impeachment originated from ODM, well and fine, but so far there is none. There is no meeting that was convened officially to initiate my ouster," he stated.

He was soft on his ODM party, saying it was not the outfit but a few individuals within it who had orchestrated his ouster.

"It is not ODM baying for my blood but a few individuals, one or two in the party, taking advantage of my current situation to settle personal and political scores," he stated.

"I dare ODM officials to present minutes of a meeting by top party organs deciding that I should be kicked out. If I am impeached, I will pray to God to give me peace then continue with my farming and other jua kali businesses," said Mr Obado.

Raila, leaders meeting

And as this happened, ODM leader Raila Odinga was hosting a delegation of political leaders from Migori, where he said Kenyans have high expectations from county governments.

"Counties brought the promise of better service delivery and Kenyans have high expectations of the system of governance. By and large, it has worked but at times political parties are obligated to step in and protect the interests of the people," he posted on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Okoth adjourned the assembly's afternoon sitting over social distancing issues, citing limited space after all MCAs turned up for the motion.

Sources told the Nation the impeachment plan was scuttled after it was discovered that a parallel group was scheming to front a similar motion, which cited weaker grounds for the governor's removal. "Initially the plan was that we table the planned motion this afternoon, but another faction was planning a similar move to water down the original idea, a move that would have seen us lack the requisite number to push through the motion," said an MCA who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

According to our sources, the plan was to have the motion shot down, with the only option being tabling it after six months.

Social distancing

The Speaker called the House to adjournment after it emerged that the arrangement did not comply with the social distancing rules.

"I had to adjourn today's sitting to Wednesday as the plenary was packed to capacity, defying the social distancing protocols laid by the government. All motions and other House businesses that were to be tabled at the assembly have been carried forward to Wednesday morning," Mr Okoth said.

All the 57 MCAs had reported to the assembly, raising stakes that the impeachment motion would be tabled. Even though the House adjourned, it was still unclear when the motion would come up for debate, and who was going to table and move it.

The Speaker downplayed the security threats raised by MCAs, saying they were "unnecessary panic among locals and raising tension in an otherwise calm assembly".

"Even as we work on the modalities of setting a proper sitting arrangement, we are concerned by the heightened police presence around the assembly and the county government headquarters," he said.

In the interview with Nation, Mr Obado denied bribing or intimidating MCAs.

"I have nothing to fear. If anything, the Migori MCAs are independent thinkers who make their own decisions," he said.

He said he has been loyal to the ODM 'despite the numerous underhand dealings a section of party officials had deployed to frustrate him.'