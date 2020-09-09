Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Council Blames Covid-19 for Poor 2020 Budget Performance

9 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on the Chinhoyi Municipality's revenue collection efficiency, a development that has led to poor service delivery and slow pace in implementing capital projects.

Projects still to be completed include clinic and stadium renovations, installation of solar streetlights and the overhaul of the water reticulation system.

The council has also recorded a slump in monthly revenue collection as the dire effects of the viral disease take their toll on households' disposable incomes.

The town clerk, Maxwell Kaitano, said the volatility of the economic climate had also seen commodity prices, particularly water treatment chemicals, rising exponentially due to hyperinflation and an unstable local currency.

Residents attending a 2020 budget review meeting Tuesday heard that the municipality had managed to collect only 55% of the projected income to finance its capital projects and recurrent expenditure.

"The total billed revenue as of 30 June 2020 was $43, 46 million but actual collections amounted to $38, 2 million, giving an efficiency rate of over 87, 89%," said Zephaniah Chirarwe, the council director of finance.

However, Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) chairperson, Clifford Hlupeko, raised concerns over the municipality's failure to provide clean potable water to residents, collect piling garbage, maintain streetlights, among other ancillary services.

Hlupeko, however, hailed the council for adopting the United States dollar as the billing currency in-order to arrest the effects of runaway inflation caused by an unstable Zimbabwean dollar.

"Adopting the US$ would ensure that council is liquid and will have the capacity to deliver services to suffering residents.

"Those with the capacity to pay foreign should pay, while those without the means to access it should be allowed to settle their bills in the local currency," said Hlupeko, during the heated meeting.

Another resident, Gerald Furusa urged the local council to prioritise water provision and refuse collection, arguing the proliferation of undesignated dumpsites and dry water taps posed a health time-bomb amid the ravaging Covid-19 virus.

Chinhoyi is yet to table its 2021 budget projections to residents, before forwarding them to Local Government Minister July Moyo for approval.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.