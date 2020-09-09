Malawi: HRDC Urges Parliament to Confirm Kainja As Malawi Police IG Today

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has made an appeal to Members of Parliament to confirm acting Inspector General of Malawi Police Service, George Kainja this Wednesday.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence said Kainja, who was appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera two months ago, has a good track record.

Said Trapence:"HRDC is calling upon members of parliament to confirm Dr George Kainja as Inspector General of Police."

He was appointed after Chakwera fired former Police Acting IG Duncan Mwapasa, who worked for months without being confirmed after succeeding Rodney Jose.

The coalition leader said Kainja, who holds of a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Chancellor College and a Doctorate of Philosophy, has proved to be a professional leader.

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is also Minister for Homeland Security, confirmed thy MPs will be confirming Kainja's appointment this Wednesday.

"We want a professional IG who can work to the expectations of Malawians," he said.

Meanwhile, Kainja has disclosed that Police have instituted a probe into the death of Bob Mtekama, director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Mtekama was at the centre of investigations into several high profile cases, including the 2014 death of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju.

Kainja, who had re-appointed Mtekama to head the CID, said they have instituted investigations following speculation of foul play in the death.

Mtekama died last month barly a month after been appointed as head of CID with his family disputing police claim that their relation died of Covid-19.

He was tasked to handle high-profile cases, which included the death of Njauju's mysterious death and that of Buleya Lule's, who was suspected in an albino abduction case but died in police custody.

Former president personal bodyguard Norman Chisale is on remand in a case where he is suspected of involvement in the Njauju case. While 12 police officers are on bail for their alleged hand in Lule's deat.

Kianja also arrested police officers suspected to have been responsible for the death of Lule.