Zimbabwe: Charandura Takes Over As Zku President

FORMER Zimbabwe Karate Union secretary-general, Steve Charandura, has bounced back as president.

This follows the resignation of Joe Rugwete, who is now leading the newly-formed Zimbabwe National Karate Federation.

ZKU are now in charge of full contact karate and the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation will be in charge of semi-contact.

The remaining members of the ZKU had a virtual meeting last Friday and agreed to have Charandura as the new president.

ZKU treasurer, George Maposa, confirmed the development.

"We had a virtual meeting, which was attended by the remaining members of the executive and we all agreed Steve Charandura is our new president.

"This was according to section 12.11 of our constitution, to co-opt any delegate to fill any vacancy on the national executive, for the unexpired period of its term of office."

Maposa said the recent changes, in the administration of karate, will not alter their plans.

"I don't see much changes. The constitution of ZKU allows both semi and full contact karatekas to be members," he said.

"So far, we really don't know the number of styles that will be joining the new organisation.

"However, the new organisation doesn't allow full contact karatekas to be its members.

"The major benefits are that it's easier to plan for one style of fighting as an organisation.

"It will also give us more time to develop good relations among our several groups of full contact, who basically practice the same way of fighting, which is kyokushin.

"The only disadvantage is we will have two organisations of karate fighting for same resources, sponsors and the like."

The move was necessitated by the need for semi-contact members to comply with the World Karate Federation statutes that prohibit affiliates from mixing semi-contact and full contact karate.

According to the World Karate Federation, Article 5.15, "national federations are prohibited from being affiliated with any other karate organisation not recognised by WKF.

"They are also prohibited from having any sporting relationships with such non-recognised organisations or with any suspended WKF National Federation.

"Non-compliance with this prohibition will give rise to disciplinary sanctions, illegal double affiliation would constitute just grounds for disaffiliation from WKF."