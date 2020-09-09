Zimbabwe: Midlands Gets Pfumvudza Inputs

Midlands Province has received inputs under the Pfumvudza programme, as Government keeps its pledge to avail inputs on time.

Over 93 000 farmers in Midlands have undergone training under the zero-tillage agricultural programme introduced by Government to optimise grain production at household level. The programme has been quickly embraced in Mberengwa, Chirumhanzi, Gokwe South and Kwekwe districts in the province.

Midlands provincial crop and livestock officer, Mrs Madeline Magwenzi: "We have received farming inputs for farmers under Gatshompo/Pfumvudza programme in the Midlands province.

"This means farmers are getting the inputs ahead of the farming season, thereby enabling them to plant with the first rains."

Mrs Magwenzi said the farming inputs were already at the GMB depots awaiting distribution.