Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Wants More Housing Land

9 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victoria Falls

Tourism development in Victoria Falls must be matched by more houses for the resort staff.

Speaking during a visit to the town by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe recently, Victoria Falls mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini said Government should allocate more land for the town's housing development.

"This local authority is a proud participant in the delivery of housing settlements in line with Government's vision towards attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030," he said.

"In pursuit of sustainable development goals, we are committed to providing shelter to our people from all walks of life in the interest of creating a sustainable city.

"The development of industry, in our case the tourism industry, has resulted in high demand for accommodation from both employers and employees."

Read the original article on The Herald.

