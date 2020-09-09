Nigeria: Eminent Anambra People Wade Into Obiano, Ngige, Arthur Eze's Rift

First civilian governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and other prominent citizens of the state have waded into the rift between oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze and the state governor, Willie Obiano.

The 13-man peace committee, inaugurated by the League of Eminent Citizens of the state under the aegis of 'The Anambra State Elders and Stakeholders Forum', would also look into the diatribes between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and Eze.

They were also mandated to resolve the crisis between the governor and the 13 suspended traditional rulers.

The Forum, pioneered and founded by Ezeife in a meeting at Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, described the rift between Obiano and the business mogul as avoidable distraction.

National President of the forum and former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Iguh who hosted the meeting told journalists that the stakeholders would not keep quiet while eminent sons of the state engaged themselves in war of words and media battle which, he noted, rubbed off on the reputation and prestige of the state.

The peace committee comprised a retired Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice G.U. Ononiba as chairman and former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Prof Pita Ejiofor as secretary.