South Africa: Change of Season Impacts KZN Dam Levels

Dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal have dropped from 56.3% last week to 56% in the current week.

"Although this is a marginal decline, this continued trend is deeply concerning mainly because the spring season is in full swing. Temperatures will begin to soar and given the continued effects of climate change, we are expecting that things will get worse before they get better," the Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said.

One of the province's largest dams, Albert Falls, has continued to decline from last week's 35.1% to 34.5% this week. Also on a decline is Hazelmere Dam, which has decreased from last week's 45.6% to 44.5% this week.

Spring Grove Dam, located in Mooi River, has recorded 49.9% this week, from 51.4% in the previous week. The Pongolapoort Dam is also shrinking from 41, 3% to 41, 1%.

Goedertrouw and Klipfontein Dams are at 52.2% and 58.5% respectively. During the same time last year, both dams recorded 52.4% and 61%.

However, Ratau said some of the dams in the province have recorded considerably good levels. These include Inanda Dam, which is at 80.2%, from last week's 81%, and Midmaar Dam, which is at 93.9%, from 94.2% last week.

Driel Barrage has also maintained 98.1%, while Wagendrift Dam is at 92.3% from 93.5% last week.

Ratau said Umgeni Water Supply System, with five dams supplying water to eThekwini Metro, Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas, is at 64.9% this week, from last week's 65.6%.

Ratau also acknowledged that many parts of the province are still without water.

He said the department is working very closely with local government and water boards to speedily implement long-term measures to address water scarcity issues.

This follows calls by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu recently to chairpersons of all water boards across the country to commit themselves to clean governance.

Sisulu implored the boards to use every cent they have to ensure that local government, including water service authorities, are provided with bulk water necessary for them to distribute to the people of South Africa.