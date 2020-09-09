South Africa: Something Big and Scary Has Sent False Bay's Apex Predators Fleeing From the Area

analysis

Did orcas scare off False Bay's cow sharks? And what became of the great whites? Marine biologist Leigh de Necker and the Shark Spotters research team tried to solve the mystery.

Dripping wet, we had barely settled back on to the boat, let alone had a chance to contemplate the killings and what might have caused them, when Tammy Engelbrecht sounded the alarm.

"Look!" she exclaimed through a mouthful of a peanut butter sandwich, "A whale!"

Humpback, Bryde's or southern right whales have been known to visit boats, but this was something else.

"Orca!" Dr Alison Kock confirmed.

With most of my dive gear still on, I stumbled to the side, punching my hand into the water to grab a lucky shot with my GoPro.

The orca, also known as a killer whale (Orcinus orca), glided beneath us.

A spotted-gully shark patrolling the paths between the kelp forest of Miller's Point. Photo:Leigh de Necker

It was not even a minute later when a second orca surfaced a few metres off the bow of our boat. We had our prime suspects - the chase was on.

This story begins in 2015 when members of the Shark Spotters research team - Alison...