South Africa: Kanana Residents Move Into New Homes

9 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

More residents of Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu, Cape Town have moved into their brand-new homes in the Forest Village development in Eersteriver.

According to the Western Cape government, 51 beneficiaries have now moved out of Kanana as part of the de-densification process during the lockdown period.

"This means 126 of the 150 beneficiaries that ought to be moving in, have already done so."

The Western Cape Human Settlements Minister Tertuis Simmers, said being in a position where tangible change is being made in people's lives brings him immense joy.

"We have made a commitment to assisting the most vulnerable from this community and this is exactly what we're doing. The elderly and those living with a medically certified disability is our priority and we will continue to assist them. Our aim is to improve the lives of our people, while also restoring their dignity," he said.

"I'm looking forward to ensuring that the remaining 24 from Kanana also swiftly move into their new homes."

One of the beneficiaries, Xoliswa Patso, 62, could not contain her excitement.

"This is a great day. I no longer have to live on the water and my many years of suffering in Kanana are over. I'm truly grateful to God and the Minister for changing my life," she said.

Simmers has encouraged residents to draft a will and ensure that they leave a legacy for their children.

Forest Village is one of the department's projects, which commenced in January 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1 billion.

This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as Military Veterans, Breaking New Ground (BNG) and Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) units.

"We remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society," Simmers said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said three focus areas have been identified as they move forward and start the recovery process, which is creating jobs, safety, dignity and well-being.

"Among those who moved in yesterday, were 84-year-old and 62-year-old beneficiaries, in line with the Department of Human Settlements commitment to prioritising housing for the elderly, those who have been on the waiting list for a long time, backyard dwellers and the disabled," said Winde on Tuesday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.