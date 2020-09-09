South Africa: SA Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Paused but No Cause for Safety Concern, Say SA Medical Experts

analysis

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has paused the global trials of its potential Covid-19 vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. This has implications for the South African trial of this vaccine but should not in itself be a cause for concern, according to a number of leading South African health experts. On the contrary, it should boost confidence in the researchers' commitment to safety and quality.

In making the announcement, AstraZeneca emphasised that this is a "routine action" which is part and parcel of any vaccine trial. It said that a participant in the United Kingdom leg of the trial had become ill, but provided no further details on the illness or its cause. It said the participant is expected to recover and the illness may well be unrelated to the trial.

Vaccine trials are overseen by an independent data and safety monitoring committee. The committee for this particular vaccine trial recommended that AstraZeneca should pause further vaccination for the time being. This would enable the committee to thoroughly assess why the United Kingdom participant fell ill and then recommend the best, safest way forward.

This has implications for South Africa. Wits University together with AstraZeneca, Oxford University and the Jenner Institute have been...