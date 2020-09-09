South Africa: SA Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Paused but No Cause for Safety Concern, Say SA Medical Experts

Banque Africaine de Developpement
Test Covid 19
9 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has paused the global trials of its potential Covid-19 vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. This has implications for the South African trial of this vaccine but should not in itself be a cause for concern, according to a number of leading South African health experts. On the contrary, it should boost confidence in the researchers' commitment to safety and quality.

In making the announcement, AstraZeneca emphasised that this is a "routine action" which is part and parcel of any vaccine trial. It said that a participant in the United Kingdom leg of the trial had become ill, but provided no further details on the illness or its cause. It said the participant is expected to recover and the illness may well be unrelated to the trial.

Vaccine trials are overseen by an independent data and safety monitoring committee. The committee for this particular vaccine trial recommended that AstraZeneca should pause further vaccination for the time being. This would enable the committee to thoroughly assess why the United Kingdom participant fell ill and then recommend the best, safest way forward.

This has implications for South Africa. Wits University together with AstraZeneca, Oxford University and the Jenner Institute have been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.