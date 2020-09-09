South Africa: Running Battle - Caster Semenya's Fight for Human Rights

analysis

In the face of the injustice of not being able to compete with the best, let us celebrate our nation's greatest runner.

On Tuesday, after more than a year of waiting (during which time Caster Semenya has not been allowed to compete in World Athletics' races), we finally received the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. It would have come as a relief had justice prevailed, but unfortunately the journey is set to continue.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has refused to set aside a 2019 ruling against 800m Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, and upheld the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling which allows for controversial regulations issued by the International Association of Athletics Federations IAAF (World Athletics). This ruling supports World Athletics' efforts to prevent Semenya from defending her 800m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021 unless she undergoes dangerous medical procedures to lower her testosterone levels.

My colleague who led Semenya's most recent appeal, Dorothee Schramm, a partner with Sidley Austin LLP, said: "This decision is a call to action - as a society, we cannot allow a sports federation to override the most fundamental of...