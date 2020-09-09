South Africa: Running Battle - Caster Semenya's Fight for Human Rights

9 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nott

In the face of the injustice of not being able to compete with the best, let us celebrate our nation's greatest runner.

On Tuesday, after more than a year of waiting (during which time Caster Semenya has not been allowed to compete in World Athletics' races), we finally received the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. It would have come as a relief had justice prevailed, but unfortunately the journey is set to continue.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has refused to set aside a 2019 ruling against 800m Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, and upheld the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling which allows for controversial regulations issued by the International Association of Athletics Federations IAAF (World Athletics). This ruling supports World Athletics' efforts to prevent Semenya from defending her 800m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021 unless she undergoes dangerous medical procedures to lower her testosterone levels.

My colleague who led Semenya's most recent appeal, Dorothee Schramm, a partner with Sidley Austin LLP, said: "This decision is a call to action - as a society, we cannot allow a sports federation to override the most fundamental of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.