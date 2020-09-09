Nigeria: APC Govs Laud Buhari On Economy, P&ID Judgment

Abuja — The governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for effectively managing the nation's economy.

They have also promised more support to expedite delivery of all the party's electoral promises to the people.

The governors' position, which was contained in a communique issued yesterday at the end of a teleconference, was signed by Chairman of Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

They commended the federal government for successfully getting the UK Commercial Court to order a stay of execution, which also suspends any penalty against Nigeria in respect of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt judgment against Nigeria.

The governors argued that "the ruling by presiding judge, Rose Cranston of the Royal Courts of Justice Strand, London is a victory for all Nigerians."

The progressive governors, in particular, commended Nigeria's legal team led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

"In addition, the forum also commends President Buhari for efficiently managing Nigeria's economy, which has led to giant strides in the execution of major national projects that include the revival of railways, the 2nd Niger Bridge, Ajaokuta Steel, road projects across all parts of the country, among many others.

"The efficient management of the economy has strengthened the capacity of the Federal Government to control the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic".

The APC governors also applauded Nigeria's polio-free certification by World Health Organisation (WHO) and restated their commitment to continue to work with the federal government for the eradication of all communicable diseases in the country.

"We congratulate the federal government for the re-election of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second term. Forum also notes with much appreciation and commendation to the federal government's nomination of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

"Finally, the forum commends President Buhari for setting up the APC, Executive and Legislative Tripartite Consultative Committee under the Chairmanship of Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajo. This is a welcome innovation to enhance the capacity of APC to resolve all our political challenges and therefore develop our democracy.

"The forum members unanimously re-affirm commitment to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal government, APC and all our party leaders to expedite delivery of all our electoral promises to Nigerians," the communique added.