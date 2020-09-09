South Africa: If Data Is the New Oil, Annotation Workers Are the New Oilfield Roughnecks

opinion

Africa plays a significant role in providing cheap labour for the data annotation industry, but the continent reaps little benefit. The likes of Google, Microsoft and Yahoo use tech labourers in Kenya through US firm Samasource. While this creates employment, Kenya sees little of the technology its labourers are powering.

Some call it "the new gold". Others call it "the new currency". The conventional phrase is that "data is the new oil".

Mathematician Clive Humby invented the latter in 2006, and it was later popularised by a 2017 report in The Economist. Humby went on to say that data is "valuable, but if unrefined, it cannot really be used. Oil has to be changed into gas, plastic, chemicals and so on, to create a valuable entity that drives profitable activity: so, data must be broken down and analysed for it to have value."

Behind the vast digital technology is an army of invisible artificial intelligence (AI) workers. This comprises the human component of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). These invisible AI workers sift through the vast amounts of data generated by AI, the internet of things (IoT), social networks, or machine learning, for instance. The process is called data annotation,...