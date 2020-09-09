South Africa: Disbanding the Scorpions - Corruption Is Too Big an Issue for Us to Constantly Get Stuck in the Past (Part 2)

analysis

In part 2 of a series, ANC and SACP veteran and former communications minister Yunus Carrim unpacks the background to the disbanding of the Scorpions and the role that he played as chairperson of Parliament's Justice Committee. He argues that now, in coming up with a new multidisciplinary crime-fighting structure, the country needs to learn from the experiences of the Scorpions and the Hawks, which were both politicised.

As explained in Part 1, it was decided to draw on the major strengths and avoid the problems of the Scorpions in creating a new Organised Crime Unit (OCU).

This is what we tried to do in Parliament, but in all the howling, noise and bluster on all sides, and the hostility of some people to even consider a review of the Scorpions, this got lost.

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake)

We certainly didn't plunge headlong into "shuttering" the Scorpions. Nor did we scramble to outdo each other to catch former president Jacob Zuma's eye, with frantic ambitions to Cabinet and other key posts. Actually, several members of these study groups didn't necessarily support him at the Polokwane conference.

And we had...