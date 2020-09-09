Nigeria: 24 Die in Jigawa Floods

8 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Abubakar

Dutse — Seventeen out of the 27 local government councils in Jigawa State have been affected by ravaging flood, which has so far consumed no fewer than 24 lives in the state.

Confirming the figure, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura told newsmen that some of the victims were taking temporary shelter in primary schools, while some others are squatting with their relatives.

Babura said so far, 50 houses have been washed away by the flood, saying that as a temporary measure, SEMA had commenced the distribution of some relief items, which include food, drugs, and other materials.

However, a victim in Maruta town in Gwaram Local Government Council told journalists that about 3,000 houses have been washed away in the town.

Also, some parts of the town have been relocated, and an IDP camp created to take care of the peoples' urgent needs, while a woman was reported to have delivered a baby in the camp.

Apart from Gwaram, other local governments that experienced heavy flooding include Birnin Kudu, Babura, Malam Madori, Jahun, Ringim, and Kirikasanma.

In Birnin Kudu Local Government, three persons lost their lives in Babaldu and one person died in Sememia. Three persons reportedly died in Ringim, as well as Malam Madori.

However, in Jahun and Kirikisanma, no life was lost, but some villages were completely cut off by the flood.

Babura said the state government through SEMA had procured 40 canoes to be distributed to affected communities, saying so far, 10 of the canoes have been given out, while the remaining 30 would be shared subsequently to needy communities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

