South Africa: Suspect Apprehended With Prohibited Firearm and Ammunition - Port Elizabeth

Concerted efforts to effectively fight the proliferation of illegal firearms in Nelson Mandela Bay paid off on 08 September 2020, when alert members from the Nelson Mandela Bay District Crime Combatting Unit apprehended a 30-year-old man who was found in possession of a firearm of which the serial number was filed off.

Members were busy conducting routine stop- and-searches in Daku Street, Kwazakhele at about 16:45, on Tuesday afternoon, when they searched a Toyota Hilux bakkie and made the discovery. The 30-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm and ammunition. The suspect is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 10 September 2020 on the said charges.

The .45 Norinco pistol will be sent for ballistic testing.