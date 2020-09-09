South Africa: Aspen's Pot of Gold

analysis

Aspen's latest divestment brings its sales tally to R30bn in 18 months, bringing its debt under control and putting the group on a surer footing for growth -- management says.

Africa's largest drug company, the JSE-listed Aspen, has sold the rights for its European thrombosis business to US pharmaceutical firm Mylan for R12.6-billion.

It has, however, retained its thrombosis business in its core emerging markets including South-East Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

This is likely the last of the major disposals intended to refocus the business and cut debt.

Debt has been a problem for Aspen since it (almost) breached its covenants with its lenders in 2018. A temporary solution was to adjust the debt ceiling upwards -- but it was clear urgent action was required.

Anxious shareholders, who had ridden the wave of acquisitive growth to a high of R436 in 2015, started to offload the share in earnest in 2018, causing it to fall from R272 in September 2018 to R91 after interim results were presented in March 2019.

"By that time we had a plan," CEO Stephen Saad told Business Maverick. "It was a question of ticking it off block by block."

The plan involved a reset of...