South Africa: 21-Year-Old Missing Person, New Brighton

press release

Police in New Brighton are looking for a 21-year-old Lukhanyo Tyombo, who has been estranged from his family since October 2019. His mother left him since early age to live with his aunt in Kwaza Street, New Brighton, and he has been known to run away from home on previous occasions.

During October 2019 he took all his clothing and belongings and left his aunt's home without telling anybody where he was going.

On 26 August 2020 his mother, Nomakhaya Tyombo who stays in Gqamlana Street, New Brighton, reported him missing at New Brighton police station.

Any person that could assist police in finding Lukhanyo, can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Smith at 041 394 7377 or 076 838 6539.