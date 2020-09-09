South Africa: 21-Year-Old Missing Person, New Brighton

8 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in New Brighton are looking for a 21-year-old Lukhanyo Tyombo, who has been estranged from his family since October 2019. His mother left him since early age to live with his aunt in Kwaza Street, New Brighton, and he has been known to run away from home on previous occasions.

During October 2019 he took all his clothing and belongings and left his aunt's home without telling anybody where he was going.

On 26 August 2020 his mother, Nomakhaya Tyombo who stays in Gqamlana Street, New Brighton, reported him missing at New Brighton police station.

Any person that could assist police in finding Lukhanyo, can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Smith at 041 394 7377 or 076 838 6539.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.