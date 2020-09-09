South Africa: Parliament Reports On Submissions Made By Members of Public On Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and Disaster Management Tax Administration Bill, 9 Sept

press release

Finance Committee set to deliberate on Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and Disaster Management Tax Administration Bill

The Select Committee on Finance will this evening hold a three-hour virtual meeting, from 18h00 to 21h00, for a report on submissions made by members of the public on the Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill, as well as the Disaster Management Tax Administration Bill, and thereafter, deliberate on them.

