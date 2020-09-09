South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Limpopo Dam Levels

press release

The Limpopo provincial water storage continues to experience a decline week on week. This is according to the latest weekly report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation, which shows that the dam levels are currently sitting at 60.9% this week, taking a slight dive from 61.3% last week.

Some parts of Limpopo have been experiencing acute water challenges, to this end the Department working with its entity, Lepelle Water Board, has dispatched water tanks and tankers to various municipalities.

In the Vhembe District area, Nandoni Dam supplied by Levhuvhu River is sitting at high level of 99.5% this week, compared to last week's 99.0%. Vondo Dam has experienced a sharp decrease to 91.0% this week, compared to last week's level of 94.6%.

De Hoop Dam in Steelpoort, which supply the community of Sekhukhune and the local mining industries, is at 92.4%, showing a slight decrease compared to last week's at 92.54%. Flag Boshielo has also declined this week to 93.0% as compared to last week's 94.0%. The dam has however experienced a huge improvement compared to last year around this time when it recorded 58.8%.

The report further states that Ebenezer Dam in Groot Letaba, which supplies majority of the communities around Polokwane, continues to decline from 12.8% last week to 12.7% this week. Tzaneen Dam which supplies water for farmers for irrigation in the area has also experienced a slight decrease to 12.2% compared to last week's 12.7%. The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on farmers to be cautious when using water as the dam is not improving and the farmer's produce will be affected if the dam runs dry.

Glen Alpine Dam in Mokgalakwena is also on a critically low at 10.0% this week as compared to last week's 10.2%. A critically low Domdraai Dam in Sterk River is also on a downward spiral with 9.6% this week compared to last week's 9.9%. Mokolo Dam in Mokolo River has also experienced a decline with 45.8% this week, compared to last week's 46.7%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on the residents to use water with care as some dams in Limpopo province are not showing any improvement.